Insight’s InDevelopment returns to Appleton as an in-person event on Sept. 13, 2-7pm at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley in Downtown Appleton.
The last time InDevelopment was hosted in Appleton, the event attracted around 300 attendees including engineers, architects, general contractors, retailers, investors and lenders involved in commercial real estate development as well as a host of regional economic development professionals.
The 2022 InDevelopment event will begin with a keynote presentation by Dr. Anthony Pennington-Cross, a finance professor at Marquette University, who will address the current state of affordable housing availability from an economist’s perspective.
Following the keynote there will be two developer briefings, including one by the City of Appleton discussing their economic and commercial development successes and plans for the future.
The event concludes with a high-powered networking reception where economic development leaders from around the 18-county region of the New North provide information on development opportunities and projects in their respective communities.
Event schedule:
2 p.m. Registration and Networking
2:30 p.m. Keynote Presentation
3:15 p.m. Developer Briefings
4-7 p.m. Cocktail Networking Reception
