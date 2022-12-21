Insight Publications is seeking successful, civic-minded young professionals to recognize in our first annual 40 Under 40 Awards. Candidates will be judged on both professional accomplishments and volunteer involvement. Honorees will be recognized in a special print section and live event in May.
Nomination Deadline
February 15, 2023
