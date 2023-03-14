NEW NORTH — Insight Publications has announced the 40 recipients of its 2023 40 Under 40 Awards, presented by Associated Bank. These outstanding young professionals were chosen by an independent selection committee, and demonstrate an exceptional level of leadership, innovation and community impact in their respective fields.
The 40 Under 40 Award, a new program of Insight Publications for 2023, is designed to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of young professionals who have made significant civic and professional contributions to their communities.
“This year’s recipients of the 40 Under 40 Awards are a diverse group of individuals from various industries. We are thrilled to partner with Associated Bank to recognize them,” says Andy Thoman, director of special events for Insight. “Their contributions have not only benefited their industries, but they have also made a positive impact on our community as a whole.”
To be considered for the honor, nominees must be under 40 years old and live or work within the 18-county New North Region.
The 40 Under 40 Award recipients will be honored at a special awards ceremony May 31 at The Weidner Center in Green Bay. The event will provide an opportunity for attendees to network with other professionals and celebrate the accomplishments of these outstanding young leaders. Registration is now open at https://insightonbusiness.regfox.com/40-under-40.
This year’s awards are presented to:
- Tanya Arentsen, Acuity
- Cordero Barkley, TitletownTech
- Ryan Batley, R.B. Hospitality/Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort Hotel & Conference Center
- Lalu Bere, Fork Farms
- Paul Carlsen, Lakeshore Technical College
- Bradley Cebulski, BConnected, LLC
- Eliza Cussen, Divorcist
- Carolyn Desrosiers, Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region
- Carrie Dorski, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College
- Melanie Draheim, Network Health
- Katy Glodosky, Weill Center for the Performing Arts
- Tony Goebel, 5G Benefits, LLC
- Christine Gunderson, Greater Green Bay Chamber
- Rachel Hansen, Oshkosh Corporation
- Ciara Hill, Reach Counseling Services
- Ashley Jones, The Bellin Health Foundation
- Vaya Jones, ThedaCare & City of Appleton
- Ryan Lonergan, Fragout Podcast/Wisconsin Veteran LLC
- Kayla McNamara, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley
- Marissa Meli, Green Bay Packers
- Thomas W. Moniz, von Briesen & Roper, s.c.
- Justin M. Nickels, City of Manitowoc
- Taylor Anne Reichow, Wisconsin Army National Guard
- Nina Nolan Rouse, St. Norbert College
- Emilee Rysticken, Scream ‘N Conuts and The High Lift
- Eric Saeger, Modular Web Solutions
- Hope Schaefer, Girls on the Run of Northeast Wisconsin
- Andrew Schmitz, gener8tor
- Autumn Siudzinski, ChemDirect
- Conner Stilp, CENTURY 21 Ace Realty
- Kimberly Stoeger, Nutritional Healing, LLC
- Allie Thut, On Broadway, Inc.
- Christiana Trapani, Door County Candle Company
- Jacob VanDaalwyk, Associated Bank
- Travis Vanden Heuvel, KHROME Agency
- Sadie Vander Velde, Envision Greater Fond du Lac
- Manny Vasquez, Pfefferle Companies, Inc.
- Jose Villa, Fox Communities Credit Union
- Tiffany Woelfel, Amundsen Davis LLC
- Thai Xiong, Appleton Area School District