Overtime, Extra Comp, and the FLSA - Oh My!
In today’s tight labor market, employers are taking various steps to ensure shifts are covered and that orders are filled on time and with quality. Allowing extra overtime and paying additional compensation (shift differentials, attendance bonuses, etc.) certainly are becoming commonplace. But, did you know that paying additional compensation increases the amount an employer must pay for that extra overtime? Join Tony Steffek, Chair of the Labor & Employment Team of Davis│Kuelthau, for a primer on the rules for overtime compensation under the federal and Wisconsin wage and hour laws their nuances, including:
- An employee’s “regular rate of pay” under the Fair Labor Standards Act;
- How “time and a half” is not exactly “and a half” when employees work overtime and receive additional compensation; and
- The benefits of self-auditing your payroll history and related tips and tricks for avoiding headaches.