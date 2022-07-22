Retaining Those Who Matter Most - A Look at 4 Non-Traditional Approaches
In this session we'll look at the retirement plan benefit space and what you can do to stay ahead of your competitors. You will learn several non-traditional employee compensation and bonus arrangements that can help retain and attract key persons in this highly competitive job environment. To help determine the best strategy for your business, we'll compare key features such as current or future tax deductions, control, cost recovery and golden handcuffs.