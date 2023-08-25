Envision Greater Fond du Lac, the combined chamber of commerce and economic development organization, has the distinct pleasure of working with businesses throughout the county on expansion and redevelopment projects.
TNT Fitness and Sports Performance
In 2015, Steven Knuth and Chad Kollman began the story of TNT Fitness and Sports Performance. This business was focused on offering professional strength and conditioning, coaching, individual attention, community connection and a quality experience for each member. This brick-and-mortar gym operates with several membership options. Since opening, the business has grown considerably.
In 2022 TNT embarked on an expansion project that would include a new facility on a nearly 4.5-acre parcel in Eden, Wisconsin. The new site is less than one mile away from the current gym, bringing the business more visibility due to its proximity to Interstate 41.
The new gym space will allow TNT to be the anchor tenant, with the flexibility to create space for additional wellness professionals and services including massage therapists, physical therapists, chiropractors, yoga instructors, food service options and club sports.
FLASH
Sometimes timing is everything in economic development. This was the case for FLASH, a Green Lake County trucking and logistics company looking to expand its current operations in Fond du Lac County.
The family-owned interstate transportation company with 48-state and Canadian authority specializes in the transportation of dry bulk commodities. These include, but are not limited to, sand, bentonite, lime, fly ash, cement, plastic and food grade products.
FLASH approached the city of Ripon in spring 2022 looking for information on available land, on rail, in the Ripon Business Park. Envision Greater Fond du Lac was made aware of the outreach shortly after; oftentimes there are grants or incentives for these types of projects.
Within days of this inquiry, a call came in to Envision from the president of a company in Spokane, Washington that makes magnesium hydroxide (think Milk of Magnesia on a really large scale). They were looking for 5,000 square feet of warehouse space, on rail, to receive product in powder form.
The two companies met and, frankly, the rest is history. FLASH is offering a completely turnkey operation and will have a stable end user for the foreseeable future.
Continued growth within Fond du Lac County
Within the last year, Fond du Lac County has seen several businesses — whether local, small business or restaurant or service groups — open within the geographical footprint.
Tropical Smoothie opened on the east end of Johnson Street. Caribou Coffee opened two locations: one on East Johnson and the other on South Main.
Hang 10 Poké moved to a permanent location on South Main Street, whereas Copper Cock Tavern renovated a historical building downtown.
Fond du Lac does more than food though. Fondy Axe Throwing, Mirrorball and P.S. Beauty Lounge all opened new storefronts in the downtown Fond du Lac corridor.
Future momentum
Things are never slow in Fond du Lac County. So far in 2023, Envision has provided technical assistance to more than 110 entrepreneurs (and climbing) throughout the county. New business formations in Wisconsin, as well as Fond du Lac County, increased during the pandemic. This momentum continues and those seeking assistance from Envision are at the highest in the history of the organization.
The future remains bright in Fond du Lac County. Envision Greater Fond du Lac has their sights on attracting, growing and retaining business and talent to the area. The goal is to position Fond du Lac County as a great place to live and play; once an individual or family sees all there is to offer, career opportunities are bountiful and available in nearly every employment level and industry.
Contact
Sadie Vander Velde, President/CEO
Envision Greater Fond du Lac
920-322-2285
svandervelde@envisiongreaterfdl.com