Growing market share is a cornerstone of a successful business. Growing market successfully goes beyond just marketing to potential clients. Growing market share involves protecting the assets your business has so that: your competitors can not advertise in a manner which confuses your customers, your competitors can not make or sell the same products, and your competitors can not engage in the same activities. In doing so, growing your market share should include Trademarks to protect the name, Patents to protect your ideas, Copyrights to protect how you are communicating to potential customers and Trade Secrets to protect ideas for being known. We will discuss Trademarks, Patents Copyrights and Trade Secrets, and how each is crucial in helping you in Growing Your Market Share.