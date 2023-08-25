Gentle Vet Animal Hospital broke ground July 6 on their new veterinary clinic, which will be located at 2560 University Avenue. Owners Dr. Dan and Martha Gray will be investing more than $4 million in this project and are planning to add six new full-time positions, as well as 4,000 additional square feet, with a targeted completion date of February 2024. Gentle Vet Animal Hospital proudly serves local organizations like the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary and NEW Zoo. The city of Green Bay is proud to support this growing business, which was the recipient of a $150,000 loan from the city’s Community Development Revolving Loan Fund.
The Cannery Market, a popular restaurant space, has been transformed into the newest dining option in downtown Green Bay’s Broadway District. This project was made possible through a collaboration of the Green Bay Chamber of Commerce and Proof Incubator, a company dedicated to helping food and beverage entrepreneurs build stronger, more sustainable businesses. We’re excited to welcome the six new businesses — Irie Jamaican Food, Honey Ham and Cream Café, FiveThumbsUp, Olive’s Pizza and Sandwiches, Colombian Flavors and Titletown Brewing. The Cannery will keep the six culinary businesses for 18 to 24 months, preparing those small business owners for their next stage of growth.
Green Bay Public Marketis becoming a reality. The building is purchased, the design is determined, and the business model is set as a food-focused facility that creates space for entrepreneurs to connect product to people. On Broadway, Inc. is spearheading the fundraising campaign to develop the market, which will host more than 20 small businesses that will benefit from a space that provides retail and food sales, hosts events and creates a dynamic public space.
Housing demand in Green Bay remains incredibly high. To help address the housing crunch, the city of Green Bay has recently supported a wide variety of housing projects, offering new luxury, workforce and affordable units.
222 Cherry Street
A six-story, mixed-use building is being planned in downtown Green Bay at 222 Cherry Street. The development will include 10,000 square feet of first-floor commercial space with 57 market rate apartments on the upper floors. The developer, 222 Cherry Street, LLC, expects the project to be completed in 2025.
Bay City Lofts
A new WHEDA-supported project has been approved at 2510 University Avenue, where Gorman & Company plans to build 48 affordable units. The developer is partnering with Lutheran Social Services to provide on-site supportive housing services.
City East
MF Housing Partners is building a new mixed-use building at 1165 E. Walnut. The WHEDA-supported project will include 43 units and 5,000 square feet of office and community space for Brown County United Way to provide on-site services for emerging needs.
University Heights
Construction is underway at 2580 University Avenue, where Toonen Properties plans to build 12 new apartment buildings with 209 market rate apartments. The development is anticipated to be valued at $25.3 million when fully completed.
For project information and development opportunities please contact:
Wendy Townsend, Project and Program Manager, City of Green Bay
wendy.townsend@greenbaywi.gov | 920-448-4086
Matt Buchanan, Senior Economic Development Specialist, City of Green Bay
matthew.buchanan@greenbaywi.gov | 920-448-3396