Joe Girard - Wipfli
Over 80% of Wisconsin employers are struggling to find people and the shortage is not going to end anytime soon. While Wisconsin works hard to attract more workers to the state, it is up to each individual business to own their own recruitment, attraction and retention strategies in order to satisfy current and future demand for their products.
Gone are the days when workers would open up the Sunday paper and circle dozens of jobs they would be interested in applying for. Does your current strategy include how to find potential employees on their time and on their platform of choice? Do you know what successful companies are doing to fill their pipeline of potential new employees and keep the ones they have? This presentation will provide examples and ideas for you to take back to your business to help with your own workforce shortage.