NEW NORTH—New North Inc., the regional economic development corporation serving the 18 counties of Northeast Wisconsin, has partnered with AFF Research LLC to expand its Diverse Small Business Training Program (DSBTP). Funded by a grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the program is designed to increase the business acumen and capabilities of small, women-owned, minority, veteran-owned, LGBTQ and other companies within the New North region.
The DSBTP, specifically designed for businesses that are ready to scale up beyond the start-up stage, will target companies in rural areas of Northeast Wisconsin. The goal is to better prepare the skills of these businesses to compete more effectively for placement, participation and overall success in business-development programs.
“We believe that this training can be impactful for diverse businesses in rural areas as they attempt to scale up," says Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North Inc. "AFF Research, with its proven track record of success, is the perfect partner to execute this strategy.”
A pillar of the program is six training modules designed to increase the owner’s knowledge and confidence in key areas focused on business development, including business model, operations, working capital, workforce, risk management and marketing.
The business development modules will include short recorded webinars, roundtable discussions and one-on-one business coaching, said Anna Steinfest, president and CEO of AFF Research LLC.
Companies seeking additional information and/or who would like to submit an application to the program should contact Anna Steinfest of AFF Research LLC at aff@affresearch.com.