As the city of Neenah celebrates its 150th anniversary, we reflect on the role downtown Neenah has played in the city’s success. Throughout those years, downtown has been the identity and heart of Neenah. A series of recent projects have breathed new life into downtown, attracting new residents, businesses and visitors alike.
201 West
One of the most noteworthy additions is the contemporary marvel, 201 West. This mixed-use development boasts 39 stylish residential units, providing a dynamic living experience for urban enthusiasts.
201 West will welcome two new businesses expected to open in fall. Urban Market Neenah will offer a diverse selection of local produce and artisanal goods. Not to be outdone, Bona Fide Juicery complements the urban lifestyle with fresh, healthy and invigorating beverages.
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
The commitment to the community’s wellbeing is evident with the expansion of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center. The substantial $100 million investment in modernizing the hospital has significantly improved health care facilities, ensuring residents have access to state-of-the-art medical services and making Neenah an attractive destination for families and entrepreneurs alike.
The Plaza at Gateway Park
The success of The Plaza ice rink has added a touch of enchantment to downtown Neenah, creating a welcoming winter wonderland for all to enjoy. The Plaza has become a focal point of community engagement throughout the entire year, fostering a vibrant social scene and one-of-a-kind experience. The Plaza embodies the spirit of togetherness, strengthening the sense of community that defines downtown Neenah.
Neenah Next: Downtown Master Plan
The city has adopted the “Neenah Next: Downtown Master Plan.”The plan provides a vision for downtown Neenah that builds on its strengths and explores opportunities for improvement. Several development concepts were included to provide a look at what’s possible. Additionally, the plan provides modifications to the street network to improve traffic flow and safety. Finally, significant focus was placed on improving the pedestrian and bicyclist experience by connecting local and regional trail networks to and through downtown Neenah.
www.ci.neenah.wi.us/departments/community-development/downtownmasterplan
Contact
Brad Schmidt, AICP
Community Development Department
City of Neenah
920-886-6126