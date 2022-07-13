OSHKOSH—The Experimental Aircraft Association has opened its Education Center, originally known as Project 21. The museum addition is a two-story, 30,000 square foot facility to further develop aviation education and training.
“The education center was built to enhance aviation education for kids and pilots unlike any other facility.” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board. “Part of EAA’s mission is to grow aviation participation by promoting the spirit of aviation and I think we are doing just that with the educational and technological advancements that we now have available in this new facility. Thank you to the donors that believed in our vision and made it a reality.”
The $6.2 million EAA’s Education Center, completely funded via a capital campaign separate from EAA member dues, now features an innovative Pilot Proficiency Center, a hands-on Youth Education Center, and the EAA Conference Center. These facilities are adjacent to the museum’s current Eagle Hangar and allows individuals and groups to experience all of EAA’s resources on a year-round basis.
The Pilot Proficiency Center features a state-of-the-art skill building and training center for general aviation pilots. The 16 Redbird flight simulators, located in the Pilot Proficiency center, exhibit the best technology available for aviation training and education. It combines relevant safety forums with challenging simulator training sessions that address key flight safety issues. The new facility focuses on improving pilots' overall aeronautical decision making skills.
The Youth Education Center brings aviation-centric experiences to the EAA Aviation Museum year-round. The 15,000 square-foot Youth Education Center provides youth, their parents, and their teachers access to interactive and project-based activities that are meant to inspire and nurture the next generation of aviators. The education facility has five hands-on tech labs and four modifiable classrooms.