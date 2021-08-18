Due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections in the region, the Fox Valley Ethics in Business Summit will be held virtually from 8 to 10 a.m. on Oct. 14.
Enron Corp.’s former chief financial officer Andy Fastow is the event’s keynote speaker. Following his presentation, author Peter Elkin, who wrote “The Smartest Guys in the Room — The Amazing Rise and Scandalous Fall of Enron,” will conduct a live interview with Fastow.
The summit, which is presented by Samaritan Counseling Center of the Fox Valley, is designed to advance the conversation around ethical best practices to shape a more vibrant community. Attendees will learn how businesses are dealing with moral dilemmas and how the pandemic is impacting employee mental health. They also will discover coping strategies to improve morale, productivity and job satisfaction.
Fastow, who served as Enron’s chief financial officer from 1998 to 2001, will share his insights on how the ambiguity and complexity of laws and regulations breed opportunity for problematic decisions, and he will discuss what questions corporate directors, management, attorneys and accountants should ask to ensure that their companies not only follow the rules but uphold the principles behind them.
In 2004, Fastow pleaded guilty to two counts of securities fraud and was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Since his release, he has provided litigation support at a Texas law firm, and he consults with directors, attorneys and hedge funds on how best to identify potentially critical finance, accounting, compensation and cultural issues.
The event is free, but donations will help provide access to mental health services in Northeast Wisconsin. To register or for more information, visit samaritan-counseling.com and click on Events. Please note the event will not be recorded.