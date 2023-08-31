Excellerate, a producer of mass electrical component assemblies and custom-engineered solutions, is preparing to open its new smart manufacturing facility in October.
The 385,000-square-foot facility in Little Chute will be the hub for Excellerate’s work in the renewable energy space, supporting increased electrification across the country with energy solutions including microgrids, modular builds, e-houses and specialty engineering.
Excellerate Little Chute will be powered completely by renewable energy and is anticipated to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in the future. When complete, Excellerate will operate five manufacturing facilities nationwide.
The new facility is an exciting development for Excellerate, a division of Faith Technologies Incorporated (FTI), and the first of its kind in the region. And along with it comes the need to fill about 200 jobs.
I recently had the chance to speak with Pat McGettigan, Excellerate’s executive vice president, about the positions for which the electrical manufacturer is currently hiring. Available positions include entry-level workers and apprentices; licensed journeymen/journeywomen electricians; material handlers; production planners; constructability managers; carpenters; and preproduction engineers.
McGettigan said the new smart facility industrializes construction work by taking labor off-site and building components in a controlled environment for increased productivity and employee safety.
The expansion is a boon to our regional economy, McGettigan said, and reflects not only the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions, but the strength of our local workforce.
“We are a progressive company with an entrepreneurial spirit,” McGettigan said. “With Excellerate, you get to be a part of innovation in a new frontier of energy. This new manufacturing facility is a first of its kind in Northeast Wisconsin and is setting a precedent for what is possible in manufacturing across the nation.”