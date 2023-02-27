If you have ever thought about donating to or volunteering at one of the New North region’s food pantries, now is the time. Federal pandemic benefits have ended statewide, and hunger relief advocates are concerned as food costs continue to increase.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government provided extra assistance to participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which is called FoodShare in Wisconsin.
Households enrolled in the FoodShare program received the maximum amount for their household size or $95, whichever was more. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said an average of $80 million had been distributed monthly to help almost 400,000 households across the state struggling to afford food.
But the Consolidated Appropriations Act passed by Congress in December has ended the benefits boost for recipients in 32 states, including Wisconsin. March is the first month families will not receive the enhanced benefits since they were introduced.
This is problematic because, according to federal data, food costs at grocery stores in December were nearly 12% higher than the year before. And while food prices are expected to grow more slowly in 2023 than in 2022, they are estimated to remain above historical average rates.
“We expect the end of these extra benefits will impact not only individuals and families, but also retailers and farmers who accept benefits,” said Stephanie Jung Dorfman, executive director of Feeding Wisconsin, a statewide association of six Feeding America food banks. “Regional food banks and local food distribution organizations will work to fill the gap, despite greater demand. Our network food banks and pantries are now gearing up to source and distribute enough food to ensure Wisconsinites have resources to turn to as they try to make ends meet.”
Please consider supporting their efforts. Visit feedingamericawi.org for more information and find food resources in your area at 211wisconsin.communityos.org.