In last month’s Insight Insider, I reported on the nuances of broadband access and how the “digital divide” can be seen on the ground here in Wisconsin. Shortly after the article went to press, the Biden Administration announced its allocations for the historic $45 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program. Wisconsin’s share will be $1,055,823,573 — slightly more than most officials anticipated, making us one of 19 states that will receive more than $1 billion in funding over the next few years.
We’ve secured a transformational sum of money, and now it’s time for our state to spend it wisely. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission will begin awarding funds as soon as early 2024, based on input gained during Gov. Tony Evers’ “Internet for All Wisconsin Listening Tour” and research by economic development organizations across the state.
One such organization is New North, Inc., which our region is fortunate to have had working on this herculean task for the past three years, with no plans to let up. The New North Broadband Alliance has been created and is meeting regularly as New North enters phase 2 of its effort, with data collection continuing to be a cornerstone of the work. The link to speed testing and a wealth of county-by-county data is still available at thenewnorth.com/broadband-access. I encourage you to share your input.
But of course, as last month’s Insider pointed out, understanding the gaps in infrastructure is tremendously important — but it’s only half the issue. The Wisconsin Broadband Office is promoting a survey that includes not only a speed test, but also a series of questions about affordability, reliability, access and need. The WISER survey is available online at maps.psc.wi.gov/apps/WISER/ or via phone at (608) 261-6026.
If mapping the U.S. broadband access household by household seems like a daunting task, you would be right. And it’s not happening because of the federal government; it’s thanks to organizations like the Wisconsin Broadband Office and New North that we know at least 250,000 Wisconsin homes and small businesses have either no or unacceptable internet speeds.
But there are likely more broadband deserts to uncover and issues to address. In the 1930s, our country made rural electrification happen; a century later, we’re bracing for an equally heavy lift — one that will require all of us to advocate for ourselves and our neighbors.
Let’s make the most of this opportunity.