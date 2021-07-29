If you’re not familiar with the term NERR, get ready to hear a lot about it over the next several years.
NERR, which stands for National Estuarine Research Reserve, is a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration program. The greater Green Bay ecosystem was selected in 2019 to join the program.
Becoming a NERR would provide more resources to address problems in Green Bay and Lake Michigan, including changing water levels, algae blooms, flooding and coastal erosion.
The Green Bay ecosystem was chosen as a potential NERR site since it is the world’s largest freshwater estuary, a location where rivers meet a lake, creating a unique habitat for many species of fish, birds and other animals. NERRs receive federal and state dollars to create a living laboratory for research, outreach and education and have the potential to bring more than $1 million annually into the region.
It takes a lot of work to go from being selected as a NERR site to actually becoming one. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay recently received a $49,788 state grant as it examines sites for the NERR, which will include a visitor center, which attracts tourists, and research labs, which attract researchers from across the globe.
The selection process is competitive, with communities making the best case to serve as the NERR’s home. The City of Green Bay, Marinette, Sturgeon Bay and other locations along Green Bay could be selected as the winning site. A decision could be made in 2022, with a management plan in place by 2024.
Wherever it’s located, not only will the NERR attract researchers and research dollars, it also will raise the region’s profile, providing increased economic development opportunities. For example, the NERR will create employment options, draw tourists and enhance the quality of UW-Green Bay’s water research.
Unlike many federal designations, being named a NERR does not preclude any uses or activities or impose limits on development. There will be no new federal regulations affecting land management or public access.
There will be a lot more to come on the NERR in the coming months and years. It’s a win-win project, drawing both visitors and dollars to the region.