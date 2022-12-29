For our December issue “Get to Know” column, I interviewed Ryan Lonergan, owner of Wisconsin Veteran LLC and host of the Fragout Podcast.
Immediately obvious to me was Ryan’s passion and commitment to his work — but I’m sure someone like Ryan wouldn’t refer to his life’s calling as “work.” A Wisconsin Army National Guard veteran, Ryan helps companies recruit, hire and retain talent from the military veteran community.
Ryan, who was named the Fox Cities Chamber’s 2022 Young Professional of the Year, has worked with more than 3,000 active military members, veterans and their families in securing employment. He has also worked with more than 400 businesses and community stakeholders in creating cultures that support a veteran workforce. To put it plainly, he’s a superhero when it comes to championing our veteran community.
But several times during our interview, Ryan apologized for talking so much, so passionately. I had to chuckle because: 1.) talking was precisely what I needed him to do during an interview; and 2.) apologizing for one’s excitement is a little absurd. Our community needs excitement. It needs passion. It needs people like Ryan.
And it was people like Ryan we had in mind when we decided to launch a new event this May: Insight’s 40 Under 40.
While many chambers within the 18-county New North footprint honor rising stars in their individual communities, Insight saw an opportunity to recognize emerging leaders from the regional perspective. With talent attraction and retention a major focus of many employers, it’s more important than ever to recognize the contributions of our region’s up and comers, as well as create an environment where they want to live and work.
With that in mind, we will feature 40 of the New North’s exceptional business and community leaders under age 40 in a special section and host a celebration event later this year.
But to do that, we need your help. Nominations for our inaugural awards are now open, so please consider taking some time to nominate a young leader from your organization before the Feb. 15 deadline. Nominations from all of the New North’s 18 counties are accepted and encouraged.
To make a nomination, visit insightonbusiness.com/40U40. We can’t wait to hear from you.