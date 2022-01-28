I remember so vividly the sense of dread I felt when COVID-19 first began to spread in our state and nation. I worried about everything from the health of my asthmatic middle son and other vulnerable loved ones to the risk of completing everyday tasks like grocery shopping to the fallout that came with shutting down wide swaths of the economy. Two years in, my fears have morphed into a sense of exhausted resignation. One New York Times columnist referred to the time we’re living through as the “boring apocalypse,” and that feels apt.
At this point we’re all weary, but though we’re done with the pandemic, it’s clearly not done with us. At this writing, the omicron variant is still raging. Even if this wave peaks and recedes quickly, as many experts project, it will exact a heavy toll on already-strained hospital systems. In a January joint press conference between ThedaCare, Ascension Wisconsin, Aurora Health Care and the Winnebago County Health Department, physicians and leaders reiterated what’s needed from the public: getting vaccinated and boosted, getting tested and staying home if exposed or symptomatic, masking in indoor places and avoiding crowded venues.
I wish people could witness the exhaustion and desperation I’ve seen and heard as health care leaders and caregivers describe what they’ve endured these past two years. For them, the “boring apocalypse” might feel like a luxury. I’ve seen this firsthand. My sister-in-law is an intensive care unit nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital who has taken on countless extra shifts. My husband works in health care administration, and he and his team devote nearly all their time to problem-solving and diverting resources. All health care systems are experiencing staffing shortages. That, coupled with flooded emergency departments, puts us all at risk. The lack of adequate staffing access affects people’s ability to get cancer, heart, stroke, emergency and routine care.
We all know what’s needed, and we need to do our part to get society and our health care workers through to the other side. So, take the advice. Follow the steps even if you’re tired of them. Influence those you love to do the same. Doug Gieryn, director and health officer for Winnebago County Health Department, puts it succinctly. “This has been a difficult situation for all of us, and we can all do our part to help slow the impact of this disease. Right now, we’re working hard to not overwhelm our health care systems, and everyone has the opportunity to participate in that.”