A couple of weeks ago, Insight Lead Designer Bryan Aschenbrenner and I had the privilege of speaking to a group of Appleton high school students about our career paths. The event was presented through Appleton Area School District’s Launch program and was held at Appleton North High School and simulcast to students at Appleton East and Appleton West.
Each of the three high schools is home to a Launch Studio, a space that allows students, teachers and parents to make real-world, face-to-face connections with business professionals representing high-demand careers in the New North.
Both Bryan and I were impressed with how engaged the students were and the smart questions they asked. Afterward, a few approached us individually to talk more. I left with plans to create job-shadowing opportunities for interested students and a willingness to act as a mentor. I hope the students came away from the experience as energized as Bryan and I did.
In a similar vein, at October’s Manufacturing First, I watched a panel discussion featuring a group of participants sharing their experiences with GPS Education Partners, a nonprofit that provides students firsthand experience in meaningful technical careers.
I was particularly impressed listening to high school student Serenity Howard describe her experience working at Menasha Corp. through GPSEd while she attends school. She shared that a traditional academic environment doesn’t suit her and that she prefers to do hands-on work, an opportunity afforded to her through the program, all while allowing her to earn money.
Both events made me reflect on my own experiences. When I was in high school, I had little idea what I wanted to do after I graduated. I liked English and social studies and was always a quiet but keen observer of what was happening around me, but I failed to connect those to a potential career pathway. When I started college, I cast about before finding my way to journalism as a sophomore. Once I did, everything clicked into place. I often wonder if I could have developed a clear picture sooner with more active exploration.
While I think it’s OK for young people to be uncertain of what they want to do, these exploration opportunities can only prove valuable. I would encourage individuals and companies to actively seek out ways to get involved with middle and high schools, whether through apprenticeships, co-ops, job shadows, internships or career presentations. If you let students in, you just might plant a seed.