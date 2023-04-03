Insight was birthed into an era of social growth and economic upheaval. The first issue published in April 2008 — the same year the U.S. elected its first Black president and the Great Recession was in full swing.
A lot has changed in the New North since that first issue hit the press, and each ounce of evolution has helped shape the region’s business landscape, in the present and for the future.
But to truly know where the region is headed, we need to understand where it has been. To do this, we opened the archives to create the centerpiece of our 15th anniversary edition — a retrospective featuring every one of Insight’s covers with photography and design that has brought the region’s stories to life in inspiring, and sometimes unexpected, ways. Each cover tells a direct and indirect story. Individually, each offers a glimpse into a local business. Collectively, they serve as evidence of the New North’s regional renaissance and confirm our prominent place in the local, national and global business economy.