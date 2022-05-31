In Wisconsin, we take our golf seriously. After all, we know we have to take advantage of the precious days when it’s nice enough outside to hit the links. That’s why we’re so excited to bring back the Insight Open after our successful first outing in 2021. The event, which will take place June 16 at Wander Springs in Greenleaf, affords us the opportunity to both play a sport we love and network.
This year’s outing will feature a four-person scramble. Several hole sponsors will provide additional activities and contests to create more interaction with our golfers out on the course. A networking reception will follow the golfing, and I am looking forward to announcing the results from the day and presenting the prizes and giveaways.
I would be remiss if I didn’t also call out another major golf outing slated for this summer. The U.S. Venture Open will be held at golf courses throughout Northeast Wisconsin on Aug. 10. Following the golf outing, Van Abel’s of Hollandtown will host an invite-only VIP reception featuring a special guest of honor. Past guests of honor have included Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and film star and philanthropist Matthew McConaughey. Since its inception in 1986, the U.S. Venture Open has raised more than $55 million to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin. Stay tuned for the announcement of this year’s special guest of honor, and visit usventureopen.com to register for the event or donate.
Finally, please mark your calendars for Insight’s upcoming events: Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards, Aug. 2, Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, Green Bay; InDevelopment, Sept. 13, downtown Appleton; and Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, Oct. 26, Resch Expo, Green Bay. Visit insightonbusiness.com/insightevents for the most up-to-date information on all our events.