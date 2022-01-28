Insight is excited to provide an opportunity once again for organizations to highlight their cutting-edge processes, technologies and products. The annual Champions of Innovation special section will appear in the May issue of Insight.
Through the adversity of the pandemic, many businesses have stepped up to meet its challenges and opportunities. While we all wish we could put COVID-19 behind us, it’s not going away, and organizations have remained resilient and dedicated to providing inventive solutions.
Whether it was creating a new product to respond to a pandemic need or launching an improved business process to benefit culture or overall profitability, Insight believes it is important to celebrate these innovations as central to the success of organizations and companies in the New North region.
We are planning our second annual Champions of Innovation section to shine a spotlight on the importance of thought and process leadership. The region is home to many longstanding companies with a history of innovation, as well as new companies and startups that are launching products and processes that will help cement their success in the future.
As we look at manufacturing, agriculture, technology, construction, health care, transportation and logistics, and sports and entertainment in the New North, there’s plenty of innovation happening. We encourage companies to share their stories to inspire the region as a whole. This special sponsored-content section provides an effective way for companies to spotlight their success in their own words and with their own visuals.
If you have an innovation story you would like to share, we would love to hear from you. To secure your participation with a sponsored article in Champions of Innovation, please contact Insight at 920-882-0491 or email Stephanie Crowe at scrowe@insightonbusiness.com or Noah Rasmussen at nrasmussen@insightonbusiness.com. Space is limited. Reservations are due by Feb. 15.