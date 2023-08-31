St. Norbert College’s acclaimed CEO Breakfast Series returns this fall for an exciting 25th anniversary season.
To date, the series has hosted nearly 200 senior leaders who have shared their insight and acumen with more than 12,000 attendees. The series highlights a wide range of industries, and audiences gather valuable perspectives on themes such as talent, change management, strategy development, culture and succession management.
The series, which is presented by the college’s Donald J. Schneider School of Business & Economics, brings some of the area’s top business leaders to venues on and off campus (including two new venues this season) for an exceptional opportunity to network with those shaping the region’s economy.
Each event starts at 7:30 a.m. Unless otherwise noted, events take place at Hendrickson Dining Room on the St. Norbert College campus. Here’s the lineup:
- Sept. 27 Mike Daniels, president and CEO, Nicolet National Bank, on “Lessons on the Journey From SNC Student to CEO”
- Oct. 17 at Round Lake Farms – Gathering Hall, Brillion: Daniel T. Ariens, chairman and CEO, AriensCo, on “From Cast Iron to Global Brands, the 130-year Partnership of AriensCo and Brillion”
- Dec. 5 Marti Wronski, COO, Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club, L.P., on “Different Lenses of Leadership”
- Feb. 28 Gabrielle Dow, VP of Marketing & Fan Engagement, Green Bay Packers, on “What It Takes to Get the NFL Draft to Wisconsin”
- March 27 Sandy Fragale, CEO, OSMS – Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists, on “Leading From the Head to the Heart”
- April 11 at Miron Construction Headquarters, Neenah: Tim Bergstrom, president and CEO, Bergstrom Automotive, on “Win in Today’s Labor Market Through Transparency, Coaching, Culture and Serving Authentically”
- May 23 Sharena Ali, COO, Homesite-CONNECT, on “Leadership Amorphous: Connection Through Transformative Growth”
In honor of the 25th anniversary, anyone who registers for the entire series prior to Sept. 28 will receive a 25% discount. Register at snc.edu/ceobreakfast.