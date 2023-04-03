Over the years we at Insight have had many reasons to celebrate. I recall Insight’s launch party back in April 2008 as “a dark and stormy night,” but you wouldn’t have been able to tell by the turnout — hundreds of our friends and supporters attended to help us launch the venture my business partner Margaret LeBrun and I had started.
Guests at the launch party had the opportunity to get their portraits taken, which were then overlaid with the Insight banner on a wooden plaque to resemble their faces on the cover of the magazine. (Little did many of these guests know that their photographs would go on to appear in the pages of the magazine!)
Of course, we had another celebration in 2018 to mark Insight’s big 1-0. This party was a little different, however, as it also served as the retirement celebration of Margaret, who guided Insight’s editorial vision from the start and laid the groundwork for what it is today.
Now as we prepare to toast to Insight’s 15th year, I’m filled with different emotions but the predominant one is gratitude. When you set out on a business venture, you are often warned of the challenges, the struggles, the sleepless nights. But what is often overlooked is the community of like-minded individuals who form around it, which is where I continue to gain strength and inspiration.
To celebrate Insight’s 15th birthday, I invite you to join us Wednesday, June 28 for a party at Waverly Beach Bar & Grille’s beautifully renovated space. There will be drinks, laughs and plenty of time to reminisce.
I hope to raise a glass with you on June 28, which I pray is not as “dark and stormy” as our 2008 launch party. But even if it is, I know our friends will bring the sunshine.
Insight’s 15th Anniversary Event
- 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 28
- Waverly Beach Bar & Grille, Menasha
- Visit insightonbusiness.com/15 for updates.