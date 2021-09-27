Enron Corp.’s financial fraud that cost shareholders $74 billion and its employees billions of dollars in lost pensions still has resonance more than 20 years later. The Fox Valley Ethics in Business Summit looks to highlight the lessons learned and what business professionals can do today to prevent similar situations from happening again.
Being held virtually on Oct. 14, the summit’s keynote speaker is Andy Fastow, the former chief financial officer for Enron Corp. Following his presentation, author and journalist Peter Elkin, who wrote “The Smartest Guys in the Room — The Amazing Rise and Scandalous Fall of Enron,” will conduct a live interview with Fastow, helping audience members understand why Enron may be even more relevant in 2021.
Fastow served as Enron’s chief financial officer from 1998 to 2001. He will share his insights on how the ambiguity and complexity of laws and regulations breed opportunity for problematic decisions, and he will discuss what questions corporate directors, management, attorneys and accountants should ask to ensure their companies not only follow the rules but uphold the principles behind them.
In 2004, Fastow pleaded guilty to two counts of securities fraud and was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Since his release, he has provided litigation support at a Texas law firm, and he consults with directors, attorneys and hedge funds on how best to identify potentially critical finance, accounting, compensation and cultural issues.
The summit, which is presented by Samaritan Counseling Center of the Fox Valley, is designed to advance the conversation around ethical best practices to shape a more vibrant community.
Continuing Education Unit/Continuing Legal Education credits are available for attorneys and accountants. Tickets are $75 with CEUs/CLEs and $50 without. Contact Jane Frantz at (920) 886-9319, ext. 110 for sponsorship information.
To register or for more information, visit samaritan-counseling.com and click on Events>Fox Valley Ethics in Business Summit.