If you ever find yourself questioning the future of our region’s business community, I recommend you spend some time with the young leaders who live and work in the New North. I had the opportunity to meet a great number of them during our 40 Under 40 photo shoot at Badger State Brewing Company in March, and to say I left feeling inspired and confident is an understatement.
Working across industries including finance, technology, higher education, local government, nonprofit, health care and more, Insight’s first-ever class of 40 Under 40 honorees embodies excellence.
The honorees were chosen for recognition by an independent selection committee from a large pool of nominees. The future makers and game changers on this year’s list are making big impacts on their organizations and communities. From a veteran advocate to a startup founder, an attorney to a city mayor, this 40 Under 40 class represents what is possible to achieve with passion and dedication.
These influential business owners, executives and activists are being recognized not only for their career achievements, but also their community involvement. You won’t believe what these individuals have been able to accomplish in under four decades.
For all these reasons, I’m excited to present the first-ever class of 40 Under 40 honorees at our awards ceremony, presented by Associated Bank, May 31 at The Weidner in Green Bay. The evening will include a cocktail reception, awards program and dessert networking hour. Attendees will also be among the first to see the June issue of Insight featuring profiles of each award recipient. Thanks to our sponsors for supporting young professionals in our region and making this event possible.
Registration is now open at insightonbusiness.com/insightevents/40under40. Hope to see you there!
Insight’s 40 Under 40 Awards Ceremony
Wednesday, May 31
The Weidner, Green Bay
- 4 p.m. Doors open/networking
- 5:45 p.m. Awards program
- 7 p.m. Dessert networking hour