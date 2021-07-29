Economic and commercial development remain on the fast track in Northeast Wisconsin. Insight’s InDevelopment event on Sept. 9 will shine a spotlight on the many projects and opportunities throughout the region.
An in-person event, InDevelopment will run from 2 to 7 p.m. at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.
The event kicks off with St. Norbert College Professor Marc Schaffer sharing the latest economic data and what it means for economic and commercial development. Schaffer is an economics professor at the De Pere college and leads its Center for Business and Economic Analysis.
Following the keynote, the City of Green Bay will present a breakout session highlighting its economic and commercial development successes and plans for the future.
Next, Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North, Inc., will lead a panel discussion focused on housing developments within opportunity zones in the region and the landscape for office, transportation and logistics, and industrial development across Northeast Wisconsin.
Panel members include:
- Joy Hannemann, Merge Urban Development, discussing housing developments in the region focusing on opportunity zones.
- Manny Vasquez, NAI Pfefferle, providing an update on the office market in the area.
- Michael Brown, Village of Greenville, sharing a case study about working with Amazon to open a distribution center in the town.
- Zachary Zweifler, Scannell Properties, discussing industrial development updates in the region.
A networking reception will follow the speakers, where communities from the 18-county region will provide information on development opportunities and projects in their local area.
To register for the event, please visit insightonbusiness.com/insightevents/indevelopment.