We began 2021 with much uncertainty regarding the viability of holding in-person events. Quite honestly, it was painful and sometimes exhausting work to navigate the challenges of not knowing whether our events would be held in person, virtually or in some hybrid fashion.
At the same time, we knew our sponsors, readers and advertisers were depending on us to make it happen. After all, the events side of our business has been an important aspect of Insight’s mission of “connecting minds, creating insights.”
We broke the streak of 18 consecutive months without an in-person event by hosting the Insight Open on June 17 at High Cliff Golf Course in Sherwood.
The feedback we received at our first-ever golf event gave us more confidence to hold our other signature events in person, including the Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards, InDevelopment and the Manufacturing First Expo & Conference.
As we close out 2021, I am excited to announce information about our Insight events being planned for 2022:
Insight Open, June 16, Wander Springs Golf Course, Greenleaf
Women of Influence in the New North Region, Aug. 2, Green Bay
InDevelopment, Sept. 13, downtown Appleton
Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, Oct. 26, Green Bay
If you would like to start the conversation about sponsorship opportunities for any of our events, please call Insight at 920-882-0491 or email me at brasmussen@insightonbusiness.com. You can also reach out to account executives Stephanie Crowe, scrowe@insightonbusiness.com, and Noah Rasmussen, nrasmussen@insightonbusiness.com.
All our events will follow the latest health and safety recommendations. For the latest on our events, visit insightonbusiness.com and click on the Events tab. You can also follow Insight on Facebook and LinkedIn for event updates. We look forward to seeing you in 2022!