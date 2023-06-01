You read our 15th anniversary story in April, and this month brings your chance to celebrate the milestone with us in person. Insight Publications will host a 15-year anniversary party June 28 from 5-8 p.m. at Waverly Beach Bar & Grille in Menasha. This event promises to be a night of celebration, laughter and fun as we look back at the past 15 years as well as look forward to the future.
Guests will have the opportunity to network with New North business professionals, including some of your favorite cover subjects; sip on your favorite cocktails; and enjoy live music by the one-and-only Steve Keeley.
It pays to be early — the first guests to register will receive special extras that we’ve prepared just for this occasion. These will be limited, so make sure you register now to secure your spot and claim your goodies. We’ll also be giving away door prizes to those who arrive before 6 p.m.; you can win prize packages including luxury experiences through Lodge Kohler and Destination Kohler, as well as other sponsored giveaways.
Whether you’re a longtime reader or a newcomer to our magazine, I hope you will join us as we mark this milestone and share stories with one another about our thriving, 18-county community and the various ways it has been celebrated over the past 15 years in the pages of Insight and Insight on Manufacturing. We couldn’t have gotten here without the commitment of our Insight team, loyal readers, faithful advertisers and inspiring partners — and that’s why we’re inviting everyone to the celebration!
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be a part of our 15-year anniversary. Register now and secure your spot: insightonbusiness.com/15.
Finally, please mark your calendars for Insight’s upcoming events: Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards, Aug. 1, Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, Green Bay; InDevelopment, Sept. 7, downtown Oshkosh; and the Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, Oct. 25, Resch Expo, Green Bay. Visit insightonbusiness.com/insightevents for the most up-to-date information on all our events.