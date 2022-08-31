St. Norbert College’s CEO Breakfast Series returns this fall for the 2022-2023 season.
The series, which is presented by the college’s Donald J. Schneider School of Business & Economics, brings some of the top business leaders to venues on and off campus. Speakers share how they’ve successfully steered their companies through challenging times and a changing business climate.
Each event starts at 7:30 a.m. Here’s the lineup:
- Sept. 8 at Hendrickson Dining Room, St. Norbert College: Dan Verbanac, senior vice president of retail for Constellation, on “Constellation Energy — The best kept secret in Green Bay”
- Sept. 27 at Butte des Morts Country Club, Appleton: Maria Van Laanen, president and CEO of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, on “Building Community Through Collaboration”
- Oct. 20 at Hendrickson Dining Room, St. Norbert College: Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Skogen’s Festival Foods, on “Festival Foods: A Culture of Service”
- Nov. 3 at Butte des Morts Country Club, Appleton: Kurt Gresens, managing partner of Wipfli, on “War for Talent”
- Dec. 6 at Hendrickson Dining Room, St. Norbert College: Ron Dunford, president and CEO of Schreiber Foods, on “Leading During Times of Change”
- Jan. 10 at Hendrickson Dining Room, St. Norbert College: Paul Snider, president of KBX Logistics, on “Innovate — what are you waiting for?”
- Feb. 22 at Hendrickson Dining Room, St. Norbert College: Sachin Shivaram, CEO of Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry Co., on “Driving Growth in an Age-old Industry”
- March 23 at Butte des Morts Country Club, Appleton: Emma McTague, senior VP and chief human resources officer of Oshkosh Corporation, on “Leading Through the Great ‘Exploration’”
- April 26 at Holiday Inn, Manitowoc: Laura Kohler, senior VP of human resources, stewardship and sustainability of Kohler Co., on “Purpose-Driven Leadership”
- May 24 at Hendrickson Dining Room, St. Norbert College: Shopko Optical CEO Russ Steinhorst on “Out of the Box: A New Vision”
The cost is $60 per session, or $500 for the entire season. Register at snc.edu/tickets.
A portion of proceeds from the CEO Breakfast Series go to the Phil Hauck Scholarship Fund, which will benefit an individual pursuing a Schneider School MBA or participating in the Center for Exceptional Leadership.