After taking a year off due to the pandemic, St. Norbert College’s CEO Breakfast & Strategy Series presented by Miron Construction Co., Inc. returns this fall.
Under the auspices of the college’s Donald J. Schneider School of Business & Economics, the CEO Breakfast Series brings top business leaders to venues on and off campus. Speakers share how they’ve successfully steered their companies through challenging times and a changing business climate. Attendees can gather insights to apply in their own organizations.
Presentations will be held at either the F.K. Bemis International Conference Center at St. Norbert College or Butte des Morts Country Club in Appleton. Each event starts at 7:30 a.m. Here’s the entire lineup:
- Sept. 8 at Butte des Morts Country Club, Appleton: Heidi Strand, co-founder/consultant at Blue Door Consulting in Oshkosh, on “Marketing Meets Recruiting.”
- Sept. 30 at Butte des Morts: Craig Culver, co-founder and board chairman of the Culver Franchising System, on “The Culver’s Story.”
- Nov. 4 at St. Norbert College: Dr. John Raymond, president and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin, on “Lessons Learned at the Intersection of Academics, Health Care and the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
- Jan. 12 at Butte des Morts: Greg Linnemanstons, president of the Weidert Group, on “The Bright Side of Adversity.”
- Feb. 2 at St. Norbert College: Brighid Riordan, CINO and VP of Emerging Services and Public Affairs at NSight, on “Not Your Grandfather’s Telephone Company: Navigating the Rapids of 21st Century Telecom.”
- March 8 at St. Norbert College: Jim Von Maur, president and CEO of Von Maur, on “A Family Department Store: Beating the Odds for 150 Years.”
- April 6 at St. Norbert College: Sargento CEO Louie Gentine, on “The Power of Innovation.”
- May 3 at St. Norbert College: Jan Allman, senior vice president of public affairs and community relations at Fincantieri Marine Group and former CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine, on “Fincantieri and Servant Leadership.”
Attendees may register for each event individually or for the entire season. The cost is $60 per session, or $450 for the entire season. Space is limited. Register at snc.edu/tickets or by email at schneiderschool@snc.edu.
For more information, visit schneiderschool.snc.edu/newsandevents/ceobreakfast.