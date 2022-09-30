With ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) programs and scoring on the rise, many businesses are seeking ways to lower their carbon footprints and increase sustainability through energy-efficiency initiatives.
These topics will take the spotlight at the WPS Energy Efficiency & Sustainability Forum being held Thursday, Oct. 13 from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay.
The half-day forum, offering technical sessions for WPS business customers and trade allies, will allow attendees to gain insights into new strategies and techniques that help save energy and costs in their own buildings and for their customers.
Local and regional subject matter experts will present on a variety of topics during sessions covering the basics of purchasing solar electric systems for businesses and ongoing commissioning (OCx).
The free event kicks off with registration and a networking breakfast followed by an “Ask the Experts” panel with Dave Nyquist from Focus on Energy providing incentive and rebate program updates, Kimberly Johnston from Slipstream offering a C-PACE Wisconsin financing overview, and Francisco Sayu from RENEW Wisconsin giving an emerging technologies and EV update.
Jesse Michalski, project manager for Eland Electric Corporation, and Corey Kuchta, supervisor of ag services and customer owned generation at WPS, will present the basics of solar integration.
Rebecca Ellis, president of Questions & Solutions Engineering, will demonstrate how many existing buildings can benefit from a simple form of OCx, which is a beneficial process to improve building performance.
Regardless of whether a business has new or longstanding sustainability initiatives, attendees can engage with local WPS staff and its energy efficiency team to discuss projects in detail.
For more information and to register, visit slipstreaminc.org.