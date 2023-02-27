I consistently receive feedback that Insight’s events are among the most important our readers and advertisers attend throughout the year. They tell me the connections they make and the camaraderie they feel at these events truly makes a positive impact in their lives and businesses.
After years of limited in-person gatherings, Insight’s mission of “connecting minds, creating insights” has never felt more critical.
I’m happy to announce that there will be more opportunities than ever to connect in person this year, as the Insight team works to debut new events and bring back favorites.
Three that are currently on my mind:
- 40 Under 40 Awards: This new event was developed to recognize the exceptional young talent in our region. An independent selection committee recently chose 40 of the New North’s top young professionals to salute at our inaugural awards event on May 31 at The Weidner in Green Bay.
- Insight’s 15th anniversary issue and event: Insight Publications will celebrate our 15th anniversary with a commemorative, keepsake edition of the magazine in April. Be sure to save the date for our anniversary party at Waverly Beach Bar & Grille in Menasha on June 28.
- Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards: This beloved event, which celebrates the influential women in our communities, is back for its fourth year Aug. 1.
Nominations for our 2023 Women of Influence Awards close March 15, so submit yours now.
It’s safe to say our calendar is jam-packed with events this year, and we couldn’t be happier about it. More information on all of Insight’s upcoming events can be found at insightonbusiness.com/insightevents.
If you would like to start the conversation about sponsorship opportunities for any of our events, or advertising in our anniversary issue, please email me at brasmussen@insightonbusiness.com. You can also reach out to account executives Stephanie Crowe, scrowe@insightonbusiness.com, and Libby Vandergeeten, lvandergeeten@insightonbusiness.com.
We look forward to seeing you in 2023!