Insight’s fourth annual Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards event will provide an opportunity to honor women who are making a difference in their businesses and communities. I’d like to personally invite you to join us for an afternoon that is truly one of my favorites all year.
The luncheon event will start at 11 a.m. on Aug. 1 at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, 2040 Airport Drive, Green Bay. Purchase your tickets at insightonbusiness.com/women.
More than 100 women were nominated for this year’s awards, with a panel of judges made up of past honorees selecting the eight award recipients. During the event, all honorees will share brief remarks and their inspiring stories.
This year’s honorees include:
- Visionary: Sabrina Robins, chief operations officer, AbaCor, an Abaxent Company
- Difference Maker (Community): Mai J. Lo Lee, culture and engagement strategist, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Difference Maker (Nonprofit): Cara Gosse, development director, Children’s Wisconsin
- Difference Maker (Business): Kimberly Stoeger, owner & clinical nutritionist, Nutritional Healing
- Corporate Leader: Nan Bush, president, The Bellin Health Foundation
- Young Influencer: Chelsea Kocken, director of special projects, On Broadway, Inc.
- Business Owner: Brenda Paulin, owner, Essential Nail Garden and Lash Lounge
- Mentor: Diane Roundy, director - executive search, Truity Partners
The event also will provide attendees with a first view of the Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards special section, our publication that shines a spotlight on each of this year’s award recipients.
Do you know a woman who deserves recognition for the work she is doing in her business or community? Consider nominating her for our 2024 awards by visiting insightonbusiness.com/women.