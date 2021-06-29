Insight’s upcoming Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards event will provide an opportunity to honor women who are making a difference in their businesses and communities.
The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Aug. 3 and will be held at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, 2040 Airport Drive, Green Bay. Individual tickets and tables of six are available for purchase at insightonbusiness.com/women.
This year’s winners include:
Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Susan May, Fox Valley Technical College
Corporate Leader: Heather Schimmers, Ascension Wisconsin
Business Owner: Natasha Torry, Legal Action of Wisconsin, Rooted Law, LLC
Mentor: Andrea Holdorf, Oshkosh Area School District
Difference Maker — Community: Dr. Bola Delano-Oriaran, St. Norbert College
Difference Maker — Nonprofit: Rosangela Berbert, Samaritan Counseling Center
Young Influencer: Claire Paprocki, Brown County Health & Human Services
Resiliency Award: Yee Lee Vue, Appleton Public Library and co-owner of Bowl 91 and Little Siam
All winners will provide brief remarks on their journey and what they have learned along the way. The event also will provide attendees with a first view of the Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards special section, which shines a spotlight on each of this year’s winners.
More than 50 women were nominated for this year’s awards, with a panel of judges selecting the eight winners.