The difference is the bees. When I learned Hatch Distilling Co. in Egg Harbor uses its own bees to make honey, which it then adds to many of the spirits it produces, I recognized the makings of an interesting story. The pandemic created a new product for the distillery (hand sanitizer) and allowed its owners to focus on all the small touches that help set it apart. To learn more about Hatch Distilling, turn to Jessica Thiel’s eloquently written cover story starting on page 18.
Several articles in this issue look at how businesses are still coping with the pandemic and its aftereffects. There’s no question the travel industry was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, as many people didn’t feel comfortable going anywhere. Now, as more people are vaccinated and are ready to travel again, the industry is hoping for a big comeback. Learn what regional tourism leaders are predicting in Jessica’s tourism industry feature on page 28.
Programs from the Small Business Administration have been a lifesaver for businesses, but not every business qualifies for every program, leaving behind confusion and frustration. Luckily, many resources are available to help businesses find their way too, including a new SBA Navigator program. Turn to page 25 to read my Insight Insider article about where businesses can turn for help.
The labor crunch is real and appears to be getting worse as businesses can’t find enough workers. We’ve all seen restaurants and retailers decreasing their hours of operation due to lack of labor. The pandemic took many people out of the workforce for a variety of reasons, but as with most problems in life, figuring out the causes and finding solutions to the worker shortage isn’t simple. Turn to page 45 to read my commentary on the subject.
In just over a month, Insight will host the 2021 Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Green Bay. After last year’s virtual event, we’re excited to hold the gathering in person. Turn to my Don’t Miss column on page 44 to learn more about this year’s winners and the event. I hope to see you there!
Coming up
Women of Influence
The Insight Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 3 at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Green Bay. Visit insightonbusiness.com/women for more information.
Manufacturing First
Mark your calendar for Oct. 27 for the state’s largest manufacturing conference and expo. The event includes a variety of speakers, time to network and an expo featuring 200 vendors. Visit manufacturingfirst.com to learn more.
An extra dose of Insight
Listen to Chris Roedl, owner of Hatch Distilling Co. in Egg Harbor, discuss how using honey to make spirits sets the business apart.