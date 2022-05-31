There’s a lot of talk around supporting local. When you think of those businesses, I’m guessing telecom providers don’t come to mind. But Green Bay-based Nsight, the parent company of Cellcom, Nsight Telservices, Nsight Tower and Glas Coffee, is just such a business. Not only does it compete with behemoths such as Verizon, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular, it also meets community needs, including helping rural areas such as Door County get connected to broadband. In other words, as Kate Bruns points out in this month’s cover story, Nsight is global yet local. Turn to page 22 to read Kate’s story and learn about new CEO Brighid Riordan — the fourth generation of her family to lead the company — and Nsight’s commitment to community.
Nsight isn’t the only business investing in the communities it serves. As companies angle to attract talent in a competitive landscape, they’re increasingly seeing the need to serve as solutions partners in addressing workforce barriers. A group of large employers in Sheboygan County is coming together with the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. to help find ways to bring more single-family housing options to the county. Similarly, a consortium of employers in Manitowoc County is uniting to address child care needs, while AriensCo of Brillion partnered to open a child care center and is looking at ways to bring more housing and other amenities into the city. Read my Insight Insider on page 30 to learn more about the trend.
And now to share some news of my own. After nearly six years with Insight, it is with mixed emotions that I announce I have transitioned to a new role with another organization. I came to Insight as a staff writer in 2016 fresh out of college (for the second time) … and nearly 40 years old. I was hungry for a fresh start after taking a long pause from my career to raise my three sons. I feel so lucky that I had the opportunity to restart my career at such an outstanding organization and work my way up to associate editor and Insight on Manufacturing editor and later Insight editor. The experience I gained here has been invaluable — and, more than that, it has helped me regain confidence I had lost for a long time.
I want to thank my incredible team, past and present, our amazing partners at Image Studios and A2Z Design, and you, our readers. I also want to thank everyone who has ever talked to me for a story. Telling your story is an act of trust and often feels vulnerable. It has been an honor to share your stories. I have learned so much from this experience and from you all. I leave you in the capable hands of our associate editor, Kate, and our soon-to-be-named new editor. I hope you will stay in touch with me, and I will be cheering for our region and for Insight always. With profound gratitude!