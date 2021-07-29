Putting people before spreadsheets is what Sandy Fragale believes separates Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists from its competition. “If you take care of your people, they will provide your patients with the best possible care,” says Fragale, who has been CEO for the Green Bay-headquartered practice for the past 20 years.
OSMS has seen tremendous growth during the past several years. First, it expanded its Green Bay clinic and surgery center and then entered the Fox Cities market by building a clinic and surgery center in Fox Crossing. As we ease out of the pandemic, patient visits have increased since more people are involved in sports and are not waiting for an emergency to have their ortho needs taken care of. Read Nikki Kallio’s cover story starting on page 26 to learn more about OSMS’s focus on culture.
As more people are vaccinated against the coronavirus, they’re returning to some of their pre-pandemic behaviors, including travel. Traffic is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels at Appleton International Airport, although it looks a bit different than before March 2020. Right now, Airport Director Abe Weber says the airport is seeing more leisure travelers than business travelers — a reverse of the airport’s typical traffic breakdown. Turn to page 14 to read my Personalities interview with Weber about the road ahead.
Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19, but for some populations, making it to a vaccination site is a challenge. A new Fox Cities initiative — the Multicultural Communications Committee — is hosting a series of pop-up vaccination sites targeted at ethnic and racial minorities. Turn to page 33 for my Insider feature on the committee’s work and how being in tune with how different people communicate and receive communications makes good business sense.
I hope you noticed the Insight Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards special publication that came with this month’s issue. We were excited to celebrate these eight amazing women at our Aug. 3 special event. If you missed our special publication or want more information about the Women of Influence Awards, please visit insightonbusiness.com/insightevents/womenofinfluence.
An extra dose of Insight
Watch Sandy Fragale, CEO of Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists, discuss the organization's focus on culture and how that has led to continued growth.
Fragale's video is one of many you will find online at insightonbusiness.com/multimedia.