Whether it’s a fresh calendar page or a newly opened Google Doc, there’s something exciting about a clean slate. For many of us, the start of a new year offers a chance to renew and re-energize. It’s invigorating to explore all the possibilities on the horizon, even when it means taking a risk on something new.
Allow me to introduce you to our January cover subject: LiveX Co-founder Corey Behnke, who knows all about taking a chance on new beginnings.
In 2020 he opened an office in Green Bay — the second location for his livestreaming and remote broadcasting company. Two years later, with roots firmly planted, LiveX debuted its 12,000-square-foot, custom-built facility in the city’s Rail Yard Innovation District. Behnke took a chance on Green Bay and, apparently, it paid off.
To some, it may be unexpected for a New York-based tech services company with clients the likes of Amazon and Adidas to open a Green Bay office. But Brian Johnson, executive director of On Broadway, Inc., wasn’t surprised.
“Corey got a good sense of what downtown Green Bay is doing and where it’s headed,” he says. “He wanted to contribute to that momentum, and he obviously has in a big way. I see this as having an incredible impact — not just for the Broadway District, but for Northeast Wisconsin.”
Turn to page 22 to learn how LiveX plans to continue adding momentum at its Green Bay location by hiring upwards of 30 new employees over the next three years.
And while Behnke lends his creativity to the remote broadcasting and livestreaming space, community leaders and businesses around the New North are focusing their creativity on solving the region’s housing shortage. In this month’s Insider, Associate Editor Kate Bruns explores some of the innovative solutions underway in the region, which include everything from redeveloping historic buildings to constructing a village of tiny homes. Turn to page 28 to read more.
Speaking of gaining momentum, this year is going to be a big one for Insight as we celebrate our 15th anniversary and debut several new special sections and events (read about one such event in my commentary on page 45). I can’t wait to share the details of all we have planned. But with these new endeavors, our goal remains the same — to continue connecting minds and creating insights within the New North business community.
Here’s to a new year, a fresh start and continued momentum.