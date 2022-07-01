Taking on the role of Insight editor feels a bit like a homecoming. No, you didn’t miss my byline and I’m not a boomerang employee — I’ve never written or worked for the magazine before. But after a year spent working outside the magazine industry, I’m ready to come home. As it turns out, I’m happiest when I’m interviewing people about their passions, laboring over content revisions and, yes, even working against a print deadline. Wild, I know.
I’ve worked in magazine publishing and editing for over a decade, but joining the Insight team is a thrill unlike the rest. Our region is a hotbed of innovation and this is exemplified so clearly by our business community. I feel preposterously lucky to get to share the stories of local business leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries and call it a day’s work.
I also feel slightly intimidated by the distinguished alumni of Insight editors I am to follow. They have paved an esteemed path and it is an honor to be entrusted with the wheel. I hope to continue delivering the kind of heartfelt features and must-know business news for which Insight has become known.
Speaking of former editors, Jessica Thiel’s touches are still all over this issue of Insight — including her cover story on 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. in Sheboygan, which must have been a fun way to go out. And let’s face it: We’re Wisconsinites, so the beer business literally comes with the territory. Turn to page 20 for the flavorful insights she captured from brewmaster Grant Pauly.
And while this month’s cover story is lighthearted, this month’s Insight Insider tackles the most serious of topics: mental health in the workplace. Kate Bruns talked to experts and workplace leaders from across the region to get their perspectives on this talked-about topic. Our coverage starts on page 28.
And turn to page 32 for Casey Britten’s in-depth look at the return of business travel (or lack thereof) in our region. She asks area CVB and airport leaders if virtual conferences are here to stay and what’s bringing visitors to the New North these days.
This month’s issue is a great example of the breadth of topics covered in Insight. I am so excited to dive into the August issue and get inspired. Along the way, I would love to hear from you, whether it’s with a story idea, general feedback or question. My virtual door is always open. Email me at awolff@insightonbusiness.com.