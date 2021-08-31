For many of us, September is back-to-school season. For schools, the past year was unlike one ever seen before, with many students learning from home, and if they were in a school — whether it was K-12 or a college or university — masking was required. Now as we turn the page on another school year, uncertainty remains.
Despite the challenges the last year wrought, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay was able to do something that few colleges and universities could: increase its enrollment. Even before the pandemic, the university saw higher enrollment numbers as other schools saw theirs fall. To post those numbers, UW-Green Bay embarked on a series of initiatives that made it more appealing to students, including opening the STEM Innovation Center and Richard J. Resch School of Engineering and working on bringing a National Estuarine Research Reserve designation to the region, which will raise the school’s profile in the field of water research.
If you ask Chancellor Michael Alexander, he’ll tell you that’s just a start as the university seeks to make itself accessible to more students — something that continues to set it apart from other state universities. Turn to page 22 to read Jessica Thiel’s cover story on UW-Green Bay.
UW-Green Bay is one of seven public colleges and universities in the region that belong to NEW ERA. The consortium has made it easier for students to transfer between schools and helped bring engineering programs to the region. Turn to page 33 to read my education feature about NEW ERA and the difference it’s making in the region.
The golfing world will have its eyes on Haven in Sheboygan County later this month as Whistling Straits hosts the Ryder Cup. Kohler Co. has hosted major championships before at its courses, but this one is different since millions around the globe will watch, and it could deliver $135 million in economic impact. As Tournament Director Jason Mengel put it, “The Ryder Cup is a live 28-hour tourism video for the area.” Turn to page 29 to read my Insider on the event’s anticipated impact on the county.
Inside this month’s issue, you’ll find a special section for the InDevelopment Conference, which will be held Sept. 9 at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay. The event will provide updates on regional economic numbers (and what they mean), the latest on Green Bay commercial developments, a panel discussion on trends in development and opportunities for networking. Visit insightonbusiness.com/insightevents/indevelopment for more information.
Coming up
InDevelopment
Geared toward real estate and economic development professionals in Northeast Wisconsin, InDevelopment will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.
insightonbusiness.com/insightevents/indevelopment.
Manufacturing First
Mark your calendar for Oct. 27 for the state’s largest manufacturing expo and conference. The event includes a variety of speakers, time to network and an expo featuring nearly 200 vendors. Visit manufacturingfirst.com to learn more.
An extra dose of Insight
Listen to Chancellor Michael Alexander describe UW-Green Bay's access mission and what he sees for the future of higher education.
Alexander's video is just one of many you will find online at insightonbusiness.com/multimedia.