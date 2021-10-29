There’s no question Wisconsin, and especially the New North, has the reputation of being home to cheeseheads. The European Ryder Cup team even showed up at Whistling Straits wearing them, although it brought them little luck. When people talk about Wisconsin and cheese, they usually refer to cheese made from cow milk, which is natural since the region is home to several large cheesemakers. But it’s not all about cows as the state’s goat cheese industry continues to flourish.
LaClare Family Creamery, which opened in 1978 with just a few goats, plays a vital role in the growing goat cheese industry. Today, the northeast Fond du Lac County business is winning awards for its cheese and introducing more people to its chevre. LaClare also includes a café and gift shop, special events such as goat yoga and plenty of room to watch the farm’s goats in action. Turn to page 22 to read Jessica Thiel’s cover story on LaClare and what makes it stand out among competitors.
Businesses and residents in rural areas have complained about the lack of affordable broadband for years. The pandemic — and the reality of more people working and learning from home — has attracted more attention to the issue. With federal dollars available to help counties rebuild from the pandemic and recession, New North, Inc. President and CEO Barb LaMue says investing in rural broadband solutions looks to be a smart move. Turn to my Insight Insider on page 32 to learn how a new study will address key broadband gaps and what some communities and businesses are already doing to access high-speed internet.
Commuting along Interstate 41 between Appleton and De Pere isn’t easy. With only two lanes going in each direction, that section of the highway has a high rate of accidents. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is moving closer to addressing the issue with a plan that includes three traffic lanes on each side of the highway and safer interchanges and exits. Turn to my New North article on page 14 to get more details on the project.
This issue marks the end of my tenure with Insight. I was a freelancer when Insight first launched in 2007 before becoming editor a few years ago. After more than 20 years of writing about businesses, I am moving on to a new opportunity. Associate Editor Jessica Thiel will take my place as editor, and I know she’ll continue Insight’s tradition of providing readers with interesting and thought-provoking articles about businesses and industry trends in the New North. I am so grateful to all the business leaders and owners who shared their stories with me throughout the years and to Insight’s great team and creative partners, who made putting each edition together a joy. —30 —