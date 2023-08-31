There’s something about September that always gets me yearning for new pens and fresh notebooks — nearly 20 years of schooling does that to a person, I guess.
But while most of us aren’t returning to the classroom this fall, that doesn’t mean our quests for knowledge have ceased. Take the team at Wisconsin Lighting Lab (WiLL), for example. During our cover shoot at their Fond du Lac manufacturing facility, WiLL Marketing Manager Becca Schumacher described co-founders Adam Rupp and Tyler Oestreich as “mad genius scientists,” constantly in pursuit of greater understanding to better their products and business.
As you will read in this month’s cover story by Associate Editor Kate Bruns, it’s this learning mindset that has helped WiLL become a lighting industry leader in light poles and LED fixture products. Turn to page 22 to read more.
For some people, learning just comes naturally. During my interview with Bank of Kaukauna CEO John Brogan, this month’s Personalities subject, I asked him how in the world does one go from practicing law to running a bank — something he’s managed to do, and fairly seamlessly, by all outward appearances.
“I think most people grossly underestimate their ability to learn stuff,” he said.
Clearly this isn’t the case for Brogan. Turn to page 14 to read more about his journey from patent litigator to banker.
This issue is filled with even more examples of learning that have led to innovation. On page 33, discover how New North colleges and universities are bolstering entrepreneurial programs to develop the next generation of business owners and problem solvers and on page 54, take a look how Austin Foundry in Sheboygan launched a cookware line of cast iron skillets as its newest division.
Beyond the printed pages, we’re entering a busy season of events at Insight with InDevelopment Sept. 7, the Manufacturing First Expo & Conference Oct. 25 and the launch of a new recognition event, CFO of the Year, in December.
This inaugural awards program will celebrate the financial leaders who play critical roles in the success of our regional businesses. Help us highlight their achievements, ingenuity and commitment to growth by nominating a CFO at insightonbusiness.com/cfo. Make sure to submit your nominations by Sept. 15 — and mark your calendar for the awards presentation at Lambeau Field Dec. 5!