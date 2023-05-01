The Fox River is a force to be reckoned with — if you didn’t already know this, I think it will be made abundantly clear in this issue.
Chicago transplant Kris Anderson, who is featured in this month’s Personalities on page 12, leads Town Square Community Center in Green Lake. During our interview, we began discussing the hotly debated definition of the “Fox Cities” and which communities it comprises. (It’s always interesting to hear a newcomer’s take on our regional boundaries.) Anderson commented how she was surprised to find the Fox River, one of the world’s largest freshwater estuaries, flowing through so many New North communities outside of the “Fox Cities.” So much so that when she traveled to a new town and discovered the river in it, it caused her to remark, “Wait, it’s still here?”
The 160-mile Fox River Corridor runs through nine counties, but its impact on our lives and local industry is far greater than its geographical size.
Once spawning travel, commerce and industrialization, the Fox today has different, but equally vital, economic implications. A multi-decade PCB cleanup project of the Lower Fox has helped tourism and recreation top the list of the river’s economic opportunities. At the same time, natural amenities like lakes and rivers have become increasingly important selling points as communities grapple with labor shortages and work to attract and retain talent seeking improved quality of life.
Leveraging the river’s history is another area of opportunity. The Fox River Navigational System Authority manages the Fox River locks system, the largest fully restored, hand-operated lock system in the country. For this month’s cover feature, Associate Editor Kate Bruns spoke with Executive Director Phil Ramlet on how the organization is working to preserve the 170-year-old lock system and, in turn, grow tourism and visitor spending along the way.
Turn to page 20 to hear from Ramlet and many other passionate individuals who have worked to restore the system that allows residents and visitors to access the river and the communities it nurtures.
Speaking of nurturing, happy Mother’s Day this month to all the moms and mother figures who give of themselves endlessly and courageously. Your families, friends and communities are changed by your love — strong and steady as a river’s current.