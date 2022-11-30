As the days shorten and darkness sets in for longer spells, we embrace light anywhere we can find it. Maybe it’s a walk in the sunshine, a mid-winter trip to a sunny destination or simply striking a match and lighting a candle.
When it comes to spreading the light, no one does it quite like Christiana Trapani, owner of Door County Candle Company in Carlsville. While Trapani is in the literal business of light as a candle-maker, it’s in the figurative sense that she truly shines.
Trapani is a second-generation Ukrainian American who has raised nearly $1 million — blowing her original $5,000 goal out of the water — for the country of Ukraine, which is currently under Russian attack.
Every volunteer, colleague and family member I spoke to for Trapani’s cover story mentioned her contagious passion and relentless heart. When I spoke to Christiana’s mother, Natalie, about her daughter’s success, she confirmed what we all suspected.
“Christiana has always volunteered since she was young,” she said. “The volunteerism and giving back is very true to who she is. My guess is she’s not done.”
She certainly isn’t. Turn to page 22 to read how Door County Candle’s Ukraine fundraiser has fundamentally impacted its business philosophy as it grows into the new year and beyond.
Growth is also the name of the game for the Brown County Library, which is undergoing a $20 million library system revitalization project. Executive Director Sarah Sugden shares plans for the library’s forthcoming capital projects and more in this month’s Personalities on page 12.
And we end this issue on page 54 with a tribute to the Evergleam, Manitowoc’s famous aluminum Christmas tree manufactured by the now defunct Aluminum Specialty Company. While the trees are no longer in production, their legacy lives on through a nonprofit dedicated to their history. Associate Editor Kate Bruns dug up some great tidbits about this beloved 1960s holiday decoration, so make sure to give it a read.
As we close out 2022, and I close in on six months at Insight Publications, I want to express my deep gratitude for all those who have offered support and encouragement as I gain my sea legs in this new role. I have learned so much these past few months — about our New North community, its resiliency and innovative spirit — and I couldn’t have done so without the Insight Publications team, our readers and community partners. Thank you for sharing your stories and shining a spotlight on the special place we live.
Cheers to a luminous New Year!