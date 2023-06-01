Sadie Vander Velde and her team at Envision Greater Fond du Lac play the long game. I’m sure anyone working in economic development can relate. The staff of 13 recently identified some ambitious goals in its strategic plan — like increasing the number of young adults moving back to Fond du Lac County.
When I hear organizational goals like this, ones that seem insurmountable on the surface, my first question is how do you keep the faith — and momentum — going?
“It’s a little audacious and egotistical of us to put in our strategic plan that we’re going to grow the population of a county,” Vander Velde admits, “but what I have learned in just the three years I’ve been with Envision is that it’s got to be part of who you are as a person; it’s got to be in your DNA. We can’t manufacture that kind of positivity, determination and dedication.”
In this issue you will find the profiles of Insight’s first-ever 40 Under 40 class (page 28). This group represents 40 of the New North’s up-and-coming leaders who possess exactly what Vander Velde describes — innate passion and optimism for not just the work they do, but where they do it.
In this month’s cover story, Vander Velde, who is a 40 Under 40 honoree herself, talks about Envision’s work attracting and retaining young professionals in Fond du Lac County. Turn to page 22 to learn more about Envision’s work in this area, as well as talent attraction efforts taking place across the region.
We honored this year’s 40 Under 40 recipients with an awards ceremony and networking reception May 31. If you missed it, make sure you plan on attending next year’s event. It was an inspirational evening filled with connections being made and ideas being shared. The event embodied Insight’s mission of connecting minds and creating insights to the fullest. Thank you to all who attended and sponsored the event. We are already looking forward to next year!
With this issue’s special focus on innovation, make sure to turn to page 56 to read Nikki Kallio’s feature on AI in the workplace. It offers a fascinating (and perhaps a bit frightening) look at how AI-powered tools can and are being utilized by businesses across industries to work more efficiently.
From cutting-edge innovations happening at local businesses (see the Champions of Innovation sponsored insert) to new partnerships combatting the child care crisis (page 14), I learned so much while working on this issue of Insight. I hope you do, too.
Coming Up
Women of Influence
Insight’s Women of Influence in the New North Region Awards luncheon will be held Aug. 1 at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Green Bay. Tickets are available now. Visit insightonbusiness.com/insightevents/womenofinfluence to sign up.
Manufacturing First Expo & Conference
Registration is open for the Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, taking place Oct. 25 at the Resch Expo in Green Bay. It will feature a keynote from Bill Fournet of the management consulting firm The Persimmon Group. Visit manufacturingfirst.com for more information and to register.