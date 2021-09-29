The logistics industry is admittedly something most of us haven’t given much thought to. That changed as the first cases of COVID-19 were reported. Suddenly, transporting supplies and products became a lot more challenging. Store shelves were no longer full, and wait times increased for people buying appliances and cars as supplies and end products became more expensive and demand exceeded supply.
With that background, RGL Logistics of Green Bay launched a major expansion earlier this year as it purchased the former Fleet Farm warehouses in Appleton. The move allows the company to hold more supplies and finished products for its customers.
The expansion would not have been possible without a strong, engaged workforce. As you’ll read in this month’s cover story starting on page 24, RGL spent the past few years creating its core values and launching a culture of servant leadership.
In looking at labor data from the past 15 months, women have been slow to return to the workforce. Initially, more women — who make up a large portion of employees in the hospitality and retail sectors — lost their jobs, and the industry has been slow to bounce back. They also faced another hurdle: caring for their kids while schools and day cares were closed. And now as some want to return to work, there’s another challenge — finding affordable, quality child care. Jessica Thiel explores the topic in this month’s Insight Insider starting on page 41.
October is recognized as Manufacturing Month, and Nikki Kallio talked to a variety of experts about ways manufacturers can find and retain workers. Turn to her feature on page 45 to learn more about steps employers can take to bolster their talent strategies. Also, be sure to check our special section on the upcoming Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, which will be held Oct. 27 at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay. As the state’s largest manufacturing event, it’s definitely something you won’t want to miss.
coming up
Women's Leadership Conference
The third annual Women’s Leadership Conference, an all-day professional development and networking event, returns Oct. 7 to the KI Convention Center in Green Bay. The event provides a platform for a diverse audience of professional women to receive inspiration and empowerment to achieve their career and personal goals.
Manufacturing First
Mark your calendar for Oct. 27 for the state’s largest manufacturing expo and conference. The event includes a variety of speakers, time to network and an expo featuring nearly 200 vendors. Visit manufacturingfirst.com to learn more.