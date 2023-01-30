Roving Blue founder Marianna “Yana” DeMyer has long had an affinity for water, but it wasn’t until her meandering career path connected her to a client using ozone purification technology that she considered making it the basis of her own business.
DeMyer launched Roving Blue, which offers a range of personal, portable products that use ozone to kill bacteria and viruses in water, allowing people to make their own safe drinking water from any freshwater source.
While the science of this technology can be tricky to understand, it holds water (pun absolutely intended) and is as fascinating as it is effective. Associate Editor Kate Bruns does an amazing job of breaking it all down in this month’s cover story on page 24. You won’t need a science degree to understand and appreciate all that goes into Roving Blue’s products.
As DeMyer exemplifies, it’s an exciting time to be an entrepreneur in Northeast Wisconsin. In fact, according to the Wisconsin Tech Council and the Tech Council Investor Networks’ 2022 Wisconsin Portfolio, Wisconsin’s entrepreneurs raised more than $868 million in 2021 — the most risk capital investment recorded since the inception of the report in 2008.
This impressive growth was the inspiration behind this month’s Insight Insider story on page 50. It takes a closer look at the regional angel investment and venture capital communities experiencing record growth, and making it possible for early-stage companies to launch their businesses right here in the New North.
Last year was also a record-setter for the Oral Health Partnership, a nonprofit organization focused on improving the oral health of underserved Brown County children through dental services and education. Its team served more than 11,000 economically disadvantaged children’s dental needs through more than 25,000 dental appointments. Read Lori Kaye Lodes’ For the Love feature on page 22 to learn more about this organization that is giving so many children a reason to smile.
While this issue features many forward-looking stories of innovation and hope, it also honors the pasts of area businesses in our Anniversary Celebrations special section. Turn to page 31 to learn about local companies in all phases of their business journeys, ranging from 10 to 135 years in operation.
This year is a big one for Insight Publications as well, as we celebrate 15 years of connecting business and people in the New North. Turn the page to get the latest on some of the exciting ways we plan to honor this milestone in print, online and in person this year — I hope you join the fun!