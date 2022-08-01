The world can feel heavy at times: rising inflation, looming recession, higher interest rates. So in a much-needed twist, the theme of light — both literal and figurative — runs strongly throughout this late-summer issue. It feels appropriate and oh, so refreshing.
Our August issue is anchored by Kate Bruns’ cover story featuring Laurie Carter, Lawrence University’s 17th president, who was inaugurated May 13. During her inauguration speech, Carter spoke of the university as a “beacon of light on the Fox River” that seemed to call her name. The community is glad she answered.
The story spotlights the university’s mission of enlightening students through liberal arts education. I was lucky enough to attend the cover photo shoot at the Warch Campus Center on Lawrence’s campus. Our photo team set up in the elegant Somerset Room overlooking the same river President Carter spoke of in her inauguration speech. Carter glowed in the window-lined room. She seemed to embody the university’s “Be the Light!” campaign. Look at this issue’s cover portrait of Carter and read her story on page 26, and I think you’ll agree that her light shines bright.
We journey to the land of lighthouses in our Personalities interview with Kevin Osgood, executive director of the Door County Maritime Museum. Kate sat down with Osgood to discuss his role with the museum, which works to preserve, interpret and tell the story of maritime history in Door County. The museum recently expanded its Sturgeon Bay location with the opening of the Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower, illuminating the peninsula’s maritime history even more brightly. Turn to page 14 to read the interview.
Fox Valley Memory Project radiates light every day through its mission to deliver support for individuals with dementia and their care partners. Writer Lori Kaye Lodes profiles the Appleton-based nonprofit in this month’s For the Love feature. Turn to page 24 to read about the important work being done by this vital organization. It will leave you beaming.
As I settle into my role as Insight editor, I’ve been humbled by the number of congratulatory messages I’ve received. These notes welcoming me to the magazine are mostly from members of the broader New North community. It’s obvious to me that the senders of these messages are invested in Insight, that they feel a sense of ownership. And this is a spectacular thing. Insight is a canvas for touting our community’s successes and a platform for addressing our challenges. My greatest hope is that Insight can be a catalyst for conversations that inspire growth, connection and change.
Insight clearly brings a little light to the lives of many people. I hope it does for yours, too.